Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 12,710 shares during the quarter. Perficient makes up 0.9% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned approximately 0.23% of Perficient worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $100.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.13 and a twelve month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. Perficient’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

