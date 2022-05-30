Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Cuts Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,340 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Doximity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

DOCS stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $93.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.