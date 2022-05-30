Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires 978 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,945 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,597.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,501 shares of company stock valued at $370,397,841 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $912.68.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $759.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $571.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $911.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $949.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

