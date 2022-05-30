McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,695,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total value of $174,052.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,314. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $334.96 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $184.43 and a 52 week high of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.06 and a 200-day moving average of $275.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

