McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $142,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.87. 101,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,338. The firm has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.07.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.