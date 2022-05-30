Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in May

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 1,033,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.6 days.

OTCMKTS MAYNF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Products, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International.

