Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in May

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 30th total of 1,033,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 146.6 days.
OTCMKTS MAYNF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile
