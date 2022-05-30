Maxim Group Cuts NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Price Target to $5.00

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of NXGL stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. NEXGEL has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned 0.51% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

