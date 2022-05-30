Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading 63% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 63% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,233,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 134,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.72 million and a PE ratio of -18.18.
About Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW)
