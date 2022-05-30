Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading 63% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 63% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 1,233,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 820% from the average daily volume of 134,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.72 million and a PE ratio of -18.18.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

About Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.