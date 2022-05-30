Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Trading 63% Higher

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) traded up 63% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.22. 1,233,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 820% from the average session volume of 134,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$58.72 million and a PE ratio of -18.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

