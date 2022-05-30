Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.19% of Marvell Technology worth $1,614,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

