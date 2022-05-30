Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$960.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.13 million.

NASDAQ MRVI traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $34.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,975. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

