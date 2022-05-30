Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 71.4% in May

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CNONF stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. It offers a digital payment platform with a suite of payment solutions, which include merchant acquiring solutions; card issuing; money transfer; merchant acquiring; digital assets and deposit accounts; embedded finance; and foreign exchange.

