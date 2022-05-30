Lunyr 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $66.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (LUN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 597.5% against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $207,952.88 and $66.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

