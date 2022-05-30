LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,477 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $47,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $531.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

