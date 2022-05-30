LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $59,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,425,000 after buying an additional 815,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,283,000 after buying an additional 757,658 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 647.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O opened at $69.35 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.