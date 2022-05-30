LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.43% of First Trust Water ETF worth $55,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

FIW opened at $77.72 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.