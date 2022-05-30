LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,578 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $52,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,774,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,318,000 after acquiring an additional 52,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,819,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $86.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

