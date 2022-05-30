LPL Financial LLC Has $43.38 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,553 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.90% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $43,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3,086.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 72,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $594,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $63.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

