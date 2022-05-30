LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $172.10 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

