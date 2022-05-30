LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 51,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $50,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,738,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $938,890,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

NYSE:AXP opened at $169.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $127.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

