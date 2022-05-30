LPL Financial LLC Buys 60,916 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,916 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 363.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 420.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 121,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.20.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.