LPL Financial LLC Buys 15,773 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $62,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IGV stock opened at $291.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.94 and its 200 day moving average is $348.48. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

