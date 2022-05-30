LPL Financial LLC Acquires 38,275 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.99% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $64,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 124,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $67.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

