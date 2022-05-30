Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,114,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $535,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.63. 172,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,383. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.22 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

