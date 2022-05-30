Lossless (LSS) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lossless (LSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. Lossless has a total market cap of $8.20 million and $573,374.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 172.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,495.30 or 0.41128745 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.92 or 0.00483582 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008528 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

