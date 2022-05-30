Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Cap Tops $1.44 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $412,500.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.44 or 0.00656354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00472296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00033340 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

