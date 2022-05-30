Loopring [NEO] One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 30th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $754.90 or 0.02385605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.43 or 0.00443792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00033470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.