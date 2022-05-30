Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,726,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

