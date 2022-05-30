Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,850,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. Tellurian makes up about 0.8% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Tellurian as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 625,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,367,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 73.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

