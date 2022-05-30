Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 106,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

RXDX stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $28.20. 59,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

