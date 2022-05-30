Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes $17.57 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 349,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,565,000. Assured Guaranty comprises approximately 2.3% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Assured Guaranty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 21.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,711. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,063. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

