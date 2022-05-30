Long Focus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. Lumen Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 613,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,531,224. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.