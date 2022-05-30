Long Focus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.
BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bed Bath & Beyond Profile (Get Rating)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
