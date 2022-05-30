Long Focus Capital Management LLC Makes New $414,000 Investment in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Boxlight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Boxlight by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 72,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOXL stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.87. 1,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. Boxlight Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.31.

Boxlight ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.49 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CTO Shaun Marklew sold 39,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,967.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 56,235 shares of company stock worth $54,521 in the last three months. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

