Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $9.54 Million in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,544,000. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises 1.3% of Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

FTAI traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,468. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.