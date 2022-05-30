Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $586,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 418,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.57. 890,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,614,145. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura decreased their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

