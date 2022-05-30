Long Focus Capital Management LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Vincerx Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,303,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 778,738 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,365 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VINC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

