LMR Partners LLP Trims Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,605 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after buying an additional 2,122,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Under Armour by 121.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $26,781,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $20,180,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.