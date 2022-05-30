LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 168,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Proterra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 7,974,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,415,000 after buying an additional 219,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Proterra by 560.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,091,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,582,000 after buying an additional 5,168,217 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Proterra by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,161,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 713,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Proterra by 137,751.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

PTRA stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative net margin of 100.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTRA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

