LMR Partners LLP Sells 4,123 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

LMR Partners LLP reduced its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BGNE opened at $133.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

