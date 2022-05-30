LMR Partners LLP Sells 169,229 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,229 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE M opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

