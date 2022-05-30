LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $666.53 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $582.58 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $677.81 and its 200 day moving average is $781.76. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.