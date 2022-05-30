LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $328.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.90 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,522 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

