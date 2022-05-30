LMR Partners LLP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000.

NASDAQ APXIU opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

APx Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in finance, insurance, retail, ecommerce, spirits, pharma, education, and consumer service sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

