LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.19 Million in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Lightwave Logic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 2,368.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 183,275 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 248,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Lightwave Logic by 1,033.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 173,430 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

LWLG stock opened at $7.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lightwave Logic (Get Rating)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.