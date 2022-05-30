LMR Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $165.00 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

