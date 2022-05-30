LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 100,000 VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMGAU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

VMG Consumer Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.18.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

