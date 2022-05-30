LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 65,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACVA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,396 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ACV Auctions by 132.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,892 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in ACV Auctions by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,637,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

About ACV Auctions (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.