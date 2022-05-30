Livenodes 24 Hour Volume Reaches $54.00 (LNO)

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00089464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Livenodes Profile

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

