Liquity Reaches One Day Volume of $609,948.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $89.84 million and approximately $609,948.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00004131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 398.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11,874.78 or 0.39179281 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00484654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00033926 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,754,737 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

